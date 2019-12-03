Martedì 03 Dicembre 2019 | 15:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Di Maio says ESM reform must change or M5S won't back it

Di Maio says ESM reform must change or M5S won't back it

 
Rome
Migrant pushbacks illegitimate says Rome court

Migrant pushbacks illegitimate says Rome court

 
Rome
Soccer: Ronaldo proud to win Serie A best player award

Soccer: Ronaldo proud to win Serie A best player award

 
Bari
Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

 
Rome
Soccer: Cagliari continue stunning form with comeback win

Soccer: Cagliari continue stunning form with comeback win

 
Rome
Italy to ask US to pardon murder convict

Italy to ask US to pardon murder convict

 
Rome
Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

 
Rome
One out of four students in Italy has poor math skills, OECD

One out of four students in Italy has poor math skills, OECD

 
Vatican City
Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

 
Milan
Dell'Utri released from house arrest

Dell'Utri released from house arrest

 
Rome
Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Janich: portò i biancorossi in serie A

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, migrante picchiato e rapinato per soli 25 euro: caccia a 4 aggressori

Foggia, migrante picchiato e rapinato per soli 25 euro: caccia a 4 aggressori

 
BrindisiTruffa
Fasano, «Vuoi la pensione quota 100? Dammi mille euro». Denunciato titolare patronato

Fasano, «Vuoi la pensione quota 100? Dammi mille euro». Denunciato titolare patronato

 
MateraPresentazione il 18
Rifiuti, differenziata al via nel Materano:

Rifiuti, differenziata al via nel Materano: tutte le novità

 
PotenzaDal 4 all'8 dicembre
Libri, Basilicata a Fiera di Roma con 11 case editrici

Libri, Basilicata a Fiera di Roma con 11 case editrici

 
HomeLe intercettazioni
Bari, dalla punizione «drill» alle cellule «nest»: il codice dei mafiosi nigeriani

Bari, dalla punizione «drill» alle cellule «nest»: il codice dei mafiosi nigeriani

 
TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

 
LecceLa decisione
Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

 
HomeBlitz dei Carabinieri
carabinieri andria

Andria, 2 chili di droga del clan in casa: arrestata intera famiglia

 

i più letti

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Rome

Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

'We will decide whether reform package passes'-M5S head Di Maio

Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

Rome, December 3 - Opposition League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday denied he was aware of changes to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) when he served as deputy premier and interior minister in the previous cabinet, as claimed by Premier Giuseppe Conte in a speech to Parliament on Monday. "Someone in the government is saying the truth and someone is lying", Salvini said. "Nobody ever showed me the text of changes to this treaty and it is also thanks to us that we are talking about it". "Parliament needs to be able to intervene on that text", he said. Salvini's previous government partner, Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday responded saying: "We knew that the ESM had reached a certain point of its reform, but also that it was part of a package that included the reform of the bank union and insurance on deposits". "These three things go together for the M5S and it is not possible to do one thing at a time", he continued. "We will decide how and if the ESM reform will pass", Di Maio concluded. Conte on Monday blasted the center-right opposition as he reported to the Lower House about the ESM after the reform of the eurozone's bailout fund caused a controversy in Italy. "The accusations made in recent days by several opposition figures about a lack of information or consultation over such a sensitive issue are completely false", said Conte, who also served as premier in the previous government. The reform, which is set to be signed off later this month, would make the ESM more similar to the IMF, with support for States in financial difficulty made conditional on debt restructuring. Italy is considered by experts to be vulnerable to market turbulence due to its huge public debt of over 2,000 billion euros. The center-right opposition said the ESM reform penalizes Italy and is "not amendable" by Parliament after Conte agreed to it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati