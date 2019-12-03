Martedì 03 Dicembre 2019 | 15:19

Rome
Di Maio says ESM reform must change or M5S won't back it

Rome
Migrant pushbacks illegitimate says Rome court

Rome
Soccer: Ronaldo proud to win Serie A best player award

Bari
Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

Rome
Soccer: Cagliari continue stunning form with comeback win

Rome
Italy to ask US to pardon murder convict

Rome
Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

Rome
One out of four students in Italy has poor math skills, OECD

Vatican City
Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

Milan
Dell'Utri released from house arrest

Rome
Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, migrante picchiato e rapinato per soli 25 euro: caccia a 4 aggressori

BrindisiTruffa
Fasano, «Vuoi la pensione quota 100? Dammi mille euro». Denunciato titolare patronato

MateraPresentazione il 18
Rifiuti, differenziata al via nel Materano:

PotenzaDal 4 all'8 dicembre
Libri, Basilicata a Fiera di Roma con 11 case editrici

HomeLe intercettazioni
Bari, dalla punizione «drill» alle cellule «nest»: il codice dei mafiosi nigeriani

TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

LecceLa decisione
Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

HomeBlitz dei Carabinieri
carabinieri andria

Andria, 2 chili di droga del clan in casa: arrestata intera famiglia

 

Vatican City

Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

Francis's message for Day of People with Disabilities released

Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

Vatican City, December 3 - Pope Francis said disabled people are too often isolated by prejudice in his message for World Day of People with Disabilities. The Argentine pontiff said that many disabled people feel "they exist without belonging and without participating". "I am thinking of people of all ages, especially the elderly, who, also because of their disability, are sometimes felt as a burden, as 'cumbersome presences', and are in danger of being discarded, of being denied concrete job prospects to participate in the construction of their own future," the pope said. He said it was necessary to "make the world more human" by removing prejudice. He called for people to "have the courage to give a voice to those who are discriminated against because of their disability. "Making good laws and breaking down physical barriers is important but it is not enough, if the mentality does not change".

