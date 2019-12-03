Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

Vatican City, December 3 - Pope Francis said disabled people are too often isolated by prejudice in his message for World Day of People with Disabilities. The Argentine pontiff said that many disabled people feel "they exist without belonging and without participating". "I am thinking of people of all ages, especially the elderly, who, also because of their disability, are sometimes felt as a burden, as 'cumbersome presences', and are in danger of being discarded, of being denied concrete job prospects to participate in the construction of their own future," the pope said. He said it was necessary to "make the world more human" by removing prejudice. He called for people to "have the courage to give a voice to those who are discriminated against because of their disability. "Making good laws and breaking down physical barriers is important but it is not enough, if the mentality does not change".