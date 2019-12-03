Dell'Utri released from house arrest

Milan, December 3 - A surveillance court in Milan on December 12 is scheduled to decide whether to place former Forza Italia (FI) Senator Marcello Dell'Utri on probation after his release from house arrest on Tuesday. Judge Giulia Turri will rule whether the ex-Senator is still ''socially dangerous'' and needs probation measures. The former close aide to Silvio Berlusconi was in detention for over five years for external complicity in mafia association. Dell'Utri, who is credited with midwiving the creation of FI in 1993-4, has been suffering poor health for some time and had been under house arrest since July 2018. Sources close to Dell'Utri said on Tuesday that he is well but intends to avoid public outings over the next few days after serving his term.