3D-absorbable bronchus transplant on 5-year-old in Rome

Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
03 Dicembre 2019
(ANSA)- Rome, December 3 - A 3D-printed bronchus that can be reabsorbed by the body was transplanted into a five-year-old child to help him breath as part of an experimental operation carried out at Rome's Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, the first surgery of this kind in Europe, health officials said Tuesday. The little patient had bronchomalacia, the collapse of a wall of the bronchi, which does not allow sufficient oxygenation of the lungs. The transplanted bronchus was a project entirely carried out by the Bambino Gesù with sophisticated imaging and bioengineering techniques.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su