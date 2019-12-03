3D-absorbable bronchus transplant on 5-year-old in Rome

(ANSA)- Rome, December 3 - A 3D-printed bronchus that can be reabsorbed by the body was transplanted into a five-year-old child to help him breath as part of an experimental operation carried out at Rome's Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, the first surgery of this kind in Europe, health officials said Tuesday. The little patient had bronchomalacia, the collapse of a wall of the bronchi, which does not allow sufficient oxygenation of the lungs. The transplanted bronchus was a project entirely carried out by the Bambino Gesù with sophisticated imaging and bioengineering techniques.