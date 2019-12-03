Martedì 03 Dicembre 2019 | 12:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

Rome
3D-absorbable bronchus transplant on 5-year-old in Rome

Milan
UniCredit to axe 8,000 jobs, majority in Italy

Rome
Trump threats Italy, France over digital tax

Milan
UniCredit to axe 8,000 jobs

Rome
Iene TV show accuses PM of lying about mentor

Rome
ANSA Photo-book presented

Brescia
Soccer: Corini back at Brescia

Perugia
Umbria councillor convicted of racism

Milan
Parmitano spacewalk over

Rome
Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaDal 4 all'8 dicembre
Libri, Basilicata a Fiera di Roma con 11 case editrici

HomeLe intercettazioni
Bari, dalla punizione «drill» alle cellule «nest»: il codice dei mafiosi nigeriani

FoggiaUn 32enne
Cerignola, furgoni rubati e smontati: in manette titolare autodemolizione

MateraL'opera
Matera, in questura il presepe dei «Sassi» realizzato da un poliziotto

TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

LecceLa decisione
Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

HomeBlitz dei Carabinieri
carabinieri andria

BrindisiDroga
San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

Rome

Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

Around half of nation's disabled are over 75

Rome, December 3 - Italy has 3.1 disabled people who account for 5.2% of the population, ISTAT said in a report presented in the presence of President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said almost 1.5 million of those disabled people were over 75, including 990,000 women. It said that 204,000 disabled people live completely alone.

