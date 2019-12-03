Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
03 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 3 - Italy has 3.1 disabled people who account for 5.2% of the population, ISTAT said in a report presented in the presence of President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said almost 1.5 million of those disabled people were over 75, including 990,000 women. It said that 204,000 disabled people live completely alone.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su