Trump threats Italy, France over digital tax

Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
03 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 3 - United States President Donald Trump's administration has threatened to impose $2.4 billion of tariffs on French goods over Paris's digital tax and warned several other countries, including Italy, that they will also face consequences if they pursue plans to get more taxes from Web giants such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Austria and Turkey were also warned.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su