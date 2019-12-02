Soccer: Corini back at Brescia

Iene TV show accuses PM of lying about mentor
Brescia
02 Dicembre 2019
Brescia, December 2 - Eugenio Corini was reappointed Brescia coach Monday after being sacked November 3, with Fabio Grosso losing his job after just three matches at Serie A's bottom club. Brescia lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta November 30 to stay on seven points, two below SPAL and three below Genoa.
