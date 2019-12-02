Parmitano spacewalk over

Milan, December 2 - European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano on Monday completed his third spacewalk with NASA colleague Andrew Morgan to service the AMS-102 antimatter seeker on the International Space Station, which Parmitano is currently commanding. They re-entered the ISS after six hours, after installing a new cooling system sooner than expected. 'AstroLuca' installed the new cables and connected the new pump to the tubes of the old device. The installation will be checked during the next spacewalk. Parmitano is the first European astronaut to head the ISS: