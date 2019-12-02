Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Rome, December 22 - The 36th edition of the European swimming championships will take place in Rome on August 11-21 2022, European ruling body LEN said Monday. The decision was made official by the Paris-based Ligue Europeenne de Natation. LEN and Federnuoto chief Paolo Borelli said "we are enthusiastic, satisfied and ready to take up this new challenge". He said "our goal is to organise an event that will go down in history".