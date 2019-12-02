ESM reform boost crisis management - Lagarde

Brussels, December 2 - The reform of the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund reinforces eurozone crisis management, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in answering a question from a 5-Star Movement (M5S) MEP Monday. "I want to be very clear on the ESM: the changes are conceived to reinforce the crisis management system," she told Piernicola Pedicini. She said the ESM "must be reinforced and restructured to manage vulnerability and financial risks".