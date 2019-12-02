Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2019 | 19:06

Milan
Parmitano spacewalk over

Rome
Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Brussels
ESM reform boost crisis management - Lagarde

Rome
Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Palermo
Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Palermo
Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Rome
Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree back, 'star' after polemics'

Sao Paulo
Face detection becomes stadium-security tool

Rome
SPEA will be replaced for motorway safety - ASPI

Vatican City
Pope to welcome 43 Lesbos refugees to Italy

Rome
Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

BariLa sentenza
Gli uffici giudiziari a Bari

LeccePugliesi nel mondo
Un salentino tra i migliori «Startup&young leaders» under 30 al mondo: parola di Forbes

MateraCapitale della Cultura
Matera 2019, sarà Manuel Agnelli a coordinare la cerimonia di chiusura

FoggiaA Cagnano Varano
Rapina a portavalori nel Foggiano, banditi sparano: via col bottino

TarantoIl ritrovamento
Taranto, morto in casa da 8 giorni: lo veglia il suo cagnolino

BatIl caso
Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

BrindisiDroga
San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

PotenzaDigos in campo
Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Sardine Taranto

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Brussels

ESM reform boost crisis management - Lagarde

Must be reformed to manage vulnerability and crises

Brussels, December 2 - The reform of the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund reinforces eurozone crisis management, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in answering a question from a 5-Star Movement (M5S) MEP Monday. "I want to be very clear on the ESM: the changes are conceived to reinforce the crisis management system," she told Piernicola Pedicini. She said the ESM "must be reinforced and restructured to manage vulnerability and financial risks".

