SPEA will be replaced for motorway safety - ASPI

Rome, December 2 - Motorway safety checking firm SPEA will be gradually replaced by a temporary group including premier international firms by mid-December, Italian motorway group Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) said Monday after recent bridge collapses following the August 2018 Genoa Morandi Bridge disaster that killed 43 people. "By mid December a temporary business group, which will comprise some firms of an international level, will gradually replace SPEA in the activities of surveillance for ASPI," said ASPI CEO Roberto Tomasi. Two bridges collapsed due to landslides after heavy rains last month briefly cutting off Genoa. The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has said it will strip ASPI, and its parent Atlantia, of its motorway concessions saying it failed to properly maintain the Morandi Bridge and the other viaducts. At th weekend the Benetton family, which controls Atlantia, said it was being unfairly targeted. The Morandi Bridge is being replaced by a new one designed by starchitect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native. It features sail-like pylons to reflect Genoa's maritime heritage. Last Thursday Foreign Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday renewed his call for ASPI to be stripped of its concessions. According to recent newspaper reports, ASPI allegedly knew as early as 2014 that the Morandi Bridge was not safe and should have been shored up or demolished. In September nine people were arrested on suspicion of soft-pedalling reports on bridge and viaduct safety. "The highway concessions are set to be revoked," Di Maio told Radio Anch'io. "It is necessary to take the concession away from these people as soon as possible after they took our money for tolls without maintaining the structures". M5S co-founder and guarantor, stand-up comedian Beppe Grillo, tweeted #Autostrade Story is the story of the motorway concession obtained by the #Benetton (whose Atlantia group controls ASPI) more than 20 years ago. A concession on favourable terms without equal. Share this information as much as you can. It's time to change". Di Maio responded by saying "we won't take a step backwards on the revocation of the concession to Autostrade. "The whole 5-Star Movement, from me to Beppe Grillo to every single MP and activist, is determined in this battle. "Forty-three people died because a bridge collapsed under them from one minute to the next. "Their families are still grieving. "They're asking for justice. We will give it to them. Whatever the cost". Premier Giuseppe Conte said he "understood" Grillo and Di Maio's views and vowed that the government would not "let anyone off".