Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Palermo, December 2 - Marecllo Dell'Utri, an ailing veteran former close friend and aide of ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi, will complete a seven-year term for external complicity in mafia association on Tuesday and return a free man. Dell'Utri, 78, has been under house detention for health reasons since July 2018. After a brief flight to Lebanon, he was extradited to Italy and started serving his term in May 2014. He has had two years off for good behaviour.