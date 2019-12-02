Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2019 | 17:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

 
Palermo
Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

 
Palermo
Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

 
Rome
Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree back, 'star' after polemics'

Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree back, 'star' after polemics'

 
Sao Paulo
Face detection becomes stadium-security tool

Face detection becomes stadium-security tool

 
Rome
SPEA will be replaced for motorway safety - ASPI

SPEA will be replaced for motorway safety - ASPI

 
Vatican City
Pope to welcome 43 Lesbos refugees to Italy

Pope to welcome 43 Lesbos refugees to Italy

 
Rome
Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli in training camp as of Wed after Bologna loss

Soccer: Napoli in training camp as of Wed after Bologna loss

 
Florence
Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

 
Rome
F1: 'Too soon' to talk abt Hamilton joining Ferrari -Binotto

F1: 'Too soon' to talk abt Hamilton joining Ferrari -Binotto

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Janich: portò i biancorossi in serie A

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaA Cagnano Varano
Rapina a portavalori nel Foggiano, banditi sparano: via col bottino

Rapina a portavalori nel Foggiano, banditi sparano: via col bottino

 
LecceIl salvataggio
S.Maria di Leuca, 56 migranti a bordo di una barca a vela: salvati a largo della costa

S.Maria di Leuca, 56 migranti a bordo di una barca a vela: salvati a largo della costa

 
TarantoIl ritrovamento
Taranto, morto in casa da 8 giorni: lo veglia il suo cagnolino

Taranto, morto in casa da 8 giorni: lo veglia il suo cagnolino

 
BatIl caso
Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

 
BariLa nomina
Bari, in Questura la presentazione del nuovo vicario Pepe

Bari, in Questura la presentazione del nuovo vicario Pepe

 
BrindisiDroga
San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

 
PotenzaDigos in campo
Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

 
MateraGli stend
Coldiretti: al Villaggio contadino di Matera oltre 200mila visitatori

Coldiretti: al Villaggio contadino di Matera oltre 200mila visitatori

 

i più letti

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Sardine Taranto

Taranto, ecco le «sardine» in piazza Immacolata. Santori: la rivincita della gente

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Palermo

Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Berlusconi ex-aide will be free man again

Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Palermo, December 2 - Marecllo Dell'Utri, an ailing veteran former close friend and aide of ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi, will complete a seven-year term for external complicity in mafia association on Tuesday and return a free man. Dell'Utri, 78, has been under house detention for health reasons since July 2018. After a brief flight to Lebanon, he was extradited to Italy and started serving his term in May 2014. He has had two years off for good behaviour.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati