F1: 'Too soon' to talk abt Hamilton joining Ferrari -Binotto

Rome, December 2 - Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto said Sunday it was "too soon" to start talking about Lewis Hamilton's suggestion he might end his career with the Italian glamour team. But he did not close the door on welcoming the freshly crowned 34-year-old six-time world champ when his Mercedes contract ends in 2021. "I think we are just starting to talk about 2020...we're all focused on 2020, which is the most important thing," Binotto said. The Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has admitted he had assessed there was a 25% chance of the Englishman leaving for the Prancing Horse. After seven years at Mercedes, Hamilton has one more year on his contract and speculation has been rife that the 34-year-old might like to see out his career with Ferrari. He did not deny that had already met twice this year with their chairman, John Elkann, and admitted he was considering how to finish his time in F1. "Naturally everything that happens behind closed doors is always private with whoever you end up sitting with," he said. "I love where I am so it's definitely not a quick decision to do something else, but of course I think it's only smart and wise for me to sit and think of what I want … If it is the last period or stage in my career." Ferrari's four-time world champ Sebastian Vettel quipped when asked about Hamilton's reported interest that "he can come, after all he already has a Ferrari (sportscar)". Ferrari had another thankless season amid Mercedes dominance. One bright spot was the emergence of Vettel's young teammate Charles Leclerc as a force to be reckoned with. Leclerc finished third in the drivers' championship behind Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.