Soccer: Napoli in training camp as of Wed after Bologna loss

Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
02 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 2 - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided his players will have to take part in a 'ritiro' prolonged training camp from Wednesday until Saturday's Serie A match against Udinese after they lost 2-1 at home to Bologna on Sunday, sources said. A previous 'ritiro' called by Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis ended with a threat of legal action by the club after the players rebelled against it. Some of the pressure on the team and coach Carlo Ancelotti was eased by a fine performance in drawing 1-1 at Liverpool in a Champions League match last that left them only needing a home draw with Genk to qualify for the knock-out stage of Europe's premier club competition. Napoli, who finished runners up to Juve in the last two seasons, are lying seventh in Serie A, 17 points behind leaders Inter.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su