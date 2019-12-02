Soccer: Napoli in training camp as of Wed after Bologna loss

Rome, December 2 - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided his players will have to take part in a 'ritiro' prolonged training camp from Wednesday until Saturday's Serie A match against Udinese after they lost 2-1 at home to Bologna on Sunday, sources said. A previous 'ritiro' called by Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis ended with a threat of legal action by the club after the players rebelled against it. Some of the pressure on the team and coach Carlo Ancelotti was eased by a fine performance in drawing 1-1 at Liverpool in a Champions League match last that left them only needing a home draw with Genk to qualify for the knock-out stage of Europe's premier club competition. Napoli, who finished runners up to Juve in the last two seasons, are lying seventh in Serie A, 17 points behind leaders Inter.