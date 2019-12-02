Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2019 | 15:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli in training camp as of Wed after Bologna loss

Soccer: Napoli in training camp as of Wed after Bologna loss

 
Florence
Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

 
Rome
F1: 'Too soon' to talk abt Hamilton joining Ferrari -Binotto

F1: 'Too soon' to talk abt Hamilton joining Ferrari -Binotto

 
Rome
Leonardo's Vitruvian Man secretly conveyed algorithm- expert

Leonardo's Vitruvian Man secretly conveyed algorithm- expert

 
Rome
Conte blasts opposition over ESM row, says accusations false

Conte blasts opposition over ESM row, says accusations false

 
Florence
Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

 
Florence
Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

 
Rome
Conte blasts opposition over ESM row, says accusations false

Conte blasts opposition over ESM row, says accusations false

 
Genoa
Italy to have one of world's most powerful supercomputers

Italy to have one of world's most powerful supercomputers

 
Rome
Conte blasts opposition over ESM storm

Conte blasts opposition over ESM storm

 

Il Biancorosso

Lega Pro
Rende-Bari, biancorossi cercano balzo in avanti: segui la diretta dalle 15

Rende-Bari, balzo in avanti dei biancorossi: 0-3. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoNel quartiere Tamburi
Taranto, tenta di scassinare una cassaforte in una scuola: arrestato

Taranto, tenta di scassinare una cassaforte in una scuola: arrestato

 
BatI fondi
Barletta, il Coni pubblica bando da 2 mln per i lavori dello stadio

Barletta, il Coni pubblica bando da 2 mln per i lavori dello stadio

 
FoggiaI fondi
Miur assegna a Università Foggia 44 mln di euro per edilizia e ricerca

Miur assegna a Università Foggia 44 mln di euro per edilizia e ricerca

 
LecceL'idea
Sisma Albania, Unisalento scende in campo: «Pronti a collaborare»

Sisma Albania, Unisalento scende in campo: «Pronti a collaborare»

 
BariLa nomina
Bari, in Questura la presentazione del nuovo vicario Pepe

Bari, in Questura la presentazione del nuovo vicario Pepe

 
BrindisiDroga
San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

 
PotenzaDigos in campo
Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

 
MateraGli stend
Coldiretti: al Villaggio contadino di Matera oltre 200mila visitatori

Coldiretti: al Villaggio contadino di Matera oltre 200mila visitatori

 

i più letti

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Sardine Taranto

Taranto, ecco le «sardine» in piazza Immacolata. Santori: la rivincita della gente

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Rome

Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

Drug was divided into bags and hidden in rear wheel well

Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect

Rome, December 2 - Carabinieri police in Rome found 31 grams of cocaine in the car of Paolo Pirino, a suspect with a previous criminal record who was arrested in connection with the recent murder of personal trainer Luca Sacchi. Police found the drugs, which were divided into bags and hidden in the vehicle's rear wheel well, during a search ordered by the prosecutor's office. Pirino is one of two persons who have been charged in connection with the murder, on the night of October 23. Investigators are trying to reconstruct the roles played by the people at the scene of the crime that evening on Via Franco Bartoloni, starting from Giovanni Princi, a man with a criminal record who was Sacchi's friend. Princi seems to have been in contact with a network of drug pushers that included Valerio Del Grosso and Paolo Pirino, who are accused of being accomplices to murder. Del Grosso is said to have pulled the trigger, shooting Sacchi in the head. On Friday the Ukrainian girlfriend of the personal trainer whose murder sparked concern over lawlessness in the Italian capital was placed under investigation in a drugs probe. Anastasia Kylemnyk, the 25-year-old girlfriend of 24-year-old Sacchi, initially told police she had been attacked with a baseball bat and Sacchi was shot in the head after trying to defend her near a Roman pub, the John Cabot. But police subsequently found a large amount of money in her backpack. Police said Friday they found 70,000 euros in her backpack. They said it was intended to be used to buy 15 kilogrammes of drugs. "She had a central role in the drugs deal," said the preliminary investigations judge. Prosecutors said there was "no evidence" that Sacchi knew about the drugs deal. The woman again refused to collaborate with prosecutors on Friday. "Anastasia shows with her surprising refusal of all collaboration with investigative organs to bring her boyfriend's murderers to justice her clear, predominant desire to preserve the criminal ties acquired in the drugs underworld, with which she does not intend to break off links," the prosecutors said. "If Anastasia did wrong she should pay for it," said Sacchi's parents. Investigators say the murder was a consequence of the deal going wrong, but the exact dynamic is still not known. Prosecutors served five detention warrants in the case on Friday including one for Kylemnyk who must now report to a Carabinieri barracks every day. Her home in the capital, where she lives with her parents, was searched. A 24-year-old man, a friend of Sacchi's who was not named and who was allegedly in on the deal, was among the five served detention warrants.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati