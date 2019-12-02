Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2019 | 15:25

Rome
Florence
Rome
Florence
Rome
Genoa
Rome
Florence

University rector says disciplinary measures will be taken

Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Florence, December 2 - University of Siena Rector Francesco Frati issued a statement on Monday condemning pro-Hitler tweets by Professor Emanuele Castrucci. A post said that "Hitler, even though he certainly wasn't a saint, in that moment was defending the entire European civilisation". The professor also tweeted a picture of the Nazi dictator with a dog. Frati called the tweet by Castrucci, who teaches philosophy of law and philosophy of public policy, shameful and offensive and said a disciplinary procedure has already been started. Castrucci appealed to his right to freedom of expression, even though apology of Fascism and Nazism is against the law in Italy. He also said that what he wrote amounted to "wholly personal opinions...expressed outside of the activity of teaching". Castrucci's explanation was given to the head of his department of law, Stefano Pagliantini. Pagliantini sent Castrucci an email asking to meet to clear up the case on Monday morning. Castrucci's Hitler tweets were condemned by Italian political parties on the centre-left and centre-right. The leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Lazio Governor Nicoila Zingaretti, said "this is a serious matter and we have to keep our guard up against the return of such phenomena". Mara Carfagna of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party said it was a "disgusting case" and there should be "universal condemnation". The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said "he can't teach in the university".

