Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Florence, December 2 - University of Siena Rector Francesco Frati issued a statement on Monday condemning pro-Hitler tweets by Professor Emanuele Castrucci. A post said that "Hitler, even though he certainly wasn't a saint, in that moment was defending the entire European civilisation". The professor also tweeted a picture of the Nazi dictator with a dog. Frati called the tweet by Castrucci, who teaches philosophy of law and philosophy of public policy, shameful and offensive and said a disciplinary procedure has already been started. Castrucci appealed to his right to freedom of expression, even though apology of Fascism and Nazism is against the law in Italy. He also said that what he wrote amounted to "wholly personal opinions...expressed outside of the activity of teaching". Castrucci's explanation was given to the head of his department of law, Stefano Pagliantini. Pagliantini sent Castrucci an email asking to meet to clear up the case on MOnday morning.