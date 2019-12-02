Italy to have one of world's most powerful supercomputers

Cops find cocaine in car of Sacchi murder suspect
Genoa
02 Dicembre 2019
Genoa, December 2 - Italian State-controlled defence and aerospace giant Leonardo, at its 2019 Innovation Award day on Monday, presented one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, which will soon be installed in Genoa at the first of the laboratories in the Leonardo Labs network.
