Parmitano starts toughest spacewalk in series

Milan, December 2 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano went outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday and started the toughest in a series of spacewalks he is conducting with American Andrew Morgan to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). The job of Monday's spacewalk, the third in the series, is to install a new cooling pump. It is expected to last around seven and a half hours. Parmitano, the current commander of the International Space Station (ISS), became the first European to lead a spacewalk when the series started last month. The Italian is widely known by his Twitter name AstroLuca, but he has also been nicknamed Luca Skywalker by his fellow astronauts. The current spacewalk series is considered to be the toughest since work to repair the Hubble Space Telescope, in part because the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer was never intended to be repaired in space.