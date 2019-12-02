Corruption-bill amendment on foundations sparks row

Rome, December 2 - The ruling majority is split following a decision in the Lower House finance committee to approve the fiscal decree that includes an amendment to postpone the application of the new anti-corruption law 'Spazzacorrotti' (Sweep Away The Corrupt) to political foundations. The 5-Star Movement (M5S), the Democratic Party (PD), and the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party voted in favour of the amendment to postpone, while the new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party led by former premier Matteo Renzi voted against. Foreign Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said the postponement is "rubbish that needs to be removed" and called for the fiscal decree to be sent back to committee. Renzi tweeted: "During the day on social media they're moralists, at night in committee they save THEIR foundations". Luigi Marattin, an MP with Italia Viva, called the decision to postpone "a resounding error". Photo: Matteo Renzi.