Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Florence, December 2 - University of Siena Rector Francesco Frati issued a statement on Monday condemning pro-Hitler tweets by Professor Emanuele Castrucci. A post said that "Hitler, even though he certainly wasn't a saint, in that moment was defending the entire European civilisation". The professor also tweeted a picture of the Nazi dictator with a dog. Frati called the tweet by Castrucci, who teaches philosophy of law and philosophy of public policy, shameful and offensive and said a disciplinary procedure has already been started.