High flood risk in many parts of Rome - authority

Corruption-bill amendment on foundations sparks row
Rome
02 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 2 - The metropolitan area of Rome features 1,135 hectares "where about 300,000 people live and work" that are highly vulnerable to flooding, the Central Apennines District Basin Authority said on Monday during a conference at Rome City Hall. It said this means the city has the "highest exposure in Europe", adding that "some areas of Rome can't even withstand a heavy downpour".
