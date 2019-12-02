Govt set to approve new 400mn loan for Alitalia

Corruption-bill amendment on foundations sparks row
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
02 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 2 - A decree featuring a new 400-million-euro loan for troubled airline Alitalia should be on the agenda of a cabinet meeting later on Monday, sources said. Last week the government confirmed that plans for a consortium led by railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to take over Alitalia have run aground. FS said that it was unable to form a consortium to take over the former flag carrier, which has been in extraordinary administration since 2017, when a deadline for binding offers expired last month. It said motorway group Atlantia had pulled out and Delta Airlines was only prepared to grant a 'micro-investment' of 100 million euros. Alitalia has received around 900 million euros in bridge loans from the State since going into administration.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su