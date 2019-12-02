Govt set to approve new 400mn loan for Alitalia

Rome, December 2 - A decree featuring a new 400-million-euro loan for troubled airline Alitalia should be on the agenda of a cabinet meeting later on Monday, sources said. Last week the government confirmed that plans for a consortium led by railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to take over Alitalia have run aground. FS said that it was unable to form a consortium to take over the former flag carrier, which has been in extraordinary administration since 2017, when a deadline for binding offers expired last month. It said motorway group Atlantia had pulled out and Delta Airlines was only prepared to grant a 'micro-investment' of 100 million euros. Alitalia has received around 900 million euros in bridge loans from the State since going into administration.