Rome
Corruption-bill amendment on foundations sparks row

Florence
Siena professor tweets pro-Hitler posts

Rome
High flood risk in many parts of Rome - authority

Rome
Govt set to approve new 400mn loan for Alitalia

Rome
PD, M5S tension remains between after meeting on ESM reform

Rome
Leonardo's Vitruvian Man secretly conveyed algorithm- expert

Rome
Soccer: Inter overtake Juve to go top

Rome
Fasciani clan is Ostia mafia - Cassation

Brussels

Palermo
Palermo prosector calls for Salvini migrant probe

Tel Aviv
Bit of Jesus' cradle taken from Rome to Jerusalem

Lega Pro
Rende-Bari, biancorossi cercano balzo in avanti: segui la diretta dalle 15

BariLa nomina
Bari, in Questura la presentazione del nuovo vicario Pepe

BrindisiDroga
San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

PotenzaDigos in campo
Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

LecceL'evento
Lecce, in piazza Duomo prende forma il presepe salentino

TarantoIl caso
Morte sospetta in clinica a Taranto, due medici indagati

BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», in aula spuntano le registrazioni degli interrogatori

FoggiaL'agguato
Manfredonia, il boss Miucci nel mirino del clan Ricucci?

MateraGli stend
Coldiretti: al Villaggio contadino di Matera oltre 200mila visitatori

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Sardine Taranto

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Rome

Govt set to approve new 400mn loan for Alitalia

Decree to be on the agenda of cabinet meeting - sources

Rome, December 2 - A decree featuring a new 400-million-euro loan for troubled airline Alitalia should be on the agenda of a cabinet meeting later on Monday, sources said. Last week the government confirmed that plans for a consortium led by railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to take over Alitalia have run aground. FS said that it was unable to form a consortium to take over the former flag carrier, which has been in extraordinary administration since 2017, when a deadline for binding offers expired last month. It said motorway group Atlantia had pulled out and Delta Airlines was only prepared to grant a 'micro-investment' of 100 million euros. Alitalia has received around 900 million euros in bridge loans from the State since going into administration.

