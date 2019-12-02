PD, M5S tension remains between after meeting on ESM reform

Rome, December 2, 2019 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD) emerged without an agreement Sunday evening after a long meeting called by Premier Giuseppe Conte to reach a majority position regarding the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) European Union bailout fund. While PD supports the reform that is set for an approval vote in the European Parliament (EP) on December 11, Italian Foreign Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said there is "much that needs to be changed". Conte is said to be inclined to let parliament make a final decision on the reform. The reform would make the ESM more akin to the IMF, with support for States in financial difficulty made conditional on debt restructuring. But it is unclear whether the restructuring demand would be automatic or not. Italy is considered by experts to be vulnerable to market turbulence due to its huge public debt of over 2,000 billion euros.