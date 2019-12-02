Soccer: Inter overtake Juve to go top

Rome, December 2 - Inter Milan beat SPAL 2-1 on Sunday to capitalise on Juventus being held 2-2 by Sassuolo at home and take command of the Serie A standings. Antonio Conte's men have 37 points from 14 games, one point more than Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive league title this season. Lazio thumped Udinese 3-0 in Rome and are six points behind Juve in third place. Fourth-placed AS Roma won 3-1 at Hellas Verona.