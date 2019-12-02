Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2019 | 11:13

Rome
Leonardo's Vitruvian Man secretly conveyed algorithm- expert

Rome
Soccer: Inter overtake Juve to go top

Rome
Fasciani clan is Ostia mafia - Cassation

Brussels

No fear for Italian debt - von der Leyen

 
Palermo
Palermo prosector calls for Salvini migrant probe

Tel Aviv
Bit of Jesus' cradle taken from Rome to Jerusalem

Genoa
Turkish consul car torched

Rome
Lufthansa Alitalia interest only if restructured

Rome
Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

Rome
Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

Rome
Digital payments up 10% in Black Friday week

Il Biancorosso

Lega Pro
Rende-Bari, biancorossi cercano balzo in avanti: segui la diretta dalle 15

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'evento
Lecce, in piazza Duomo prende forma il presepe salentino

BrindisiIl progetto
Brindisi, trasporto pubblico: in arrivo 15 nuovi bus tutti ecologici

BariIl caso
Rapina lampo per 35 euro in un'agenzia di Corato: arrestato 19enne

TarantoIl caso
Morte sospetta in clinica a Taranto, due medici indagati

BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», in aula spuntano le registrazioni degli interrogatori

FoggiaL'agguato
Manfredonia, il boss Miucci nel mirino del clan Ricucci?

MateraGli stend
Coldiretti: al Villaggio contadino di Matera oltre 200mila visitatori

PotenzaL'intesa sul petrolio
Basilicata, giunta regionale approva accordo Tempa Rossa: 75 mln in 5 anni

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Sardine Taranto

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

È salentino l'avvocato che ha ribaltato le sorti del processo Dalla Chiesa

Conte's men beat SPAL 2-1 to capitalize on Turin giants' draw

Rome, December 2 - Inter Milan beat SPAL 2-1 on Sunday to capitalise on Juventus being held 2-2 by Sassuolo at home and take command of the Serie A standings. Antonio Conte's men have 37 points from 14 games, one point more than Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive league title this season. Lazio thumped Udinese 3-0 in Rome and are six points behind Juve in third place. Fourth-placed AS Roma won 3-1 at Hellas Verona.

