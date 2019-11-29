No fear for Italian debt - von der Leyen

Brussels, November 29 - New Euroepan Commisison President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that she had no fears over Italian debt. Asked by several dailies if fears of a possible Italian debt restructuring under a reform of the European Stability Mechanism were justified, she replied: "I can only say that I appreciate and indeed applaud the intense efforts of the Italian government to work towards healthy public finances; I see great seriousness". She was talking to Italian bishops' daily Avvenire and other international papers. Fears of the ESM reform "crushing" Italy have been raised by the nationalist opposition League party whose leader Matteo Salvini accused Premier Giuseppe Conte of betraying Italians, spurring Conte to announce a libel suit against the populist strongman.