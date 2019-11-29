Fasciani clan is Ostia mafia - Cassation

Rome, November 29 - The Fasciani criminal clan is the mafia in Ostia near Rome, the supreme Court of Cassation said Friday upholding 10 convictions for mafia association and other crimes aggravated by using mafia methods. 'Patriarch' Carmine Fasciani got over 27 years in jail, his wife Silvia Franca Bartoli 12 years and five months, his daughter Sabrina 11 years and four months and his other daughter Azzurra six years and 10 months, largely confirming February's appeals verdict. In February the first court of appeal said Ostia's lesser known Fasciani crime gang is a mafia-style group like the better-known Spada family, handing down 13 jail terms for a total of more than 160 years in prison. Clan chief Carmine Fasciani got 27 and a half years while his daughter Sabrina got 11 years and four months and his daughter Azzurra six years and 10 months, while his wife Silvia Franca Bartoli got 12 years and five months. They were found guilty of mafia association and a string of crimes aggravated by the use of mafia methods.