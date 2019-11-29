Palermo prosector calls for Salvini migrant probe

Palermo, November 29 - The Palermo prosecutor's office notified former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Friday of a request made to the Court of Ministers for a preliminary investigation against him for involvement in abuse of office "committed in Rome from August 14 to 20" and in kidnapping "committed in Sicily between August 15 and August 20", after he barred a migrant rescue ship from docking in Italy. Reports were from League parliamentary sources. The case revolves around Salvini's refusal to allow the Open Arms ship to disembark migrants it had rescued in August. Salvini also faces another legal case, on the Mare Jonio ship operated by the NGO Mediterranea, for alleged calumny and defamation after he barred it also, League sources said. "I would do it all again," Salvini said on the two cases Friday.