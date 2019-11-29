Palermo prosector calls for Salvini migrant probe

Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 19:05

Rome
Brussels

Palermo
Tel Aviv
Genoa
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Calcio
Rubano sciarpa a due tifosi del Bari: arrestati due ultrà del Catania

 

BrindisiIl caso
FoggiaLa manifestazione
BariTrasporto d'urgenza
LecceL'evento
Taranto al Santissima Annunziata
MateraLa visita
HomeLa cerimonia
BatL'operazione della polizia
Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Bari, tra i 600 operai Bosch in sciopero: storie e disperazione. Con loro ex Om

Palermo

League leader investigated for kidnapping and abuse of office

Palermo, November 29 - The Palermo prosecutor's office notified former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Friday of a request made to the Court of Ministers for a preliminary investigation against him for involvement in abuse of office "committed in Rome from August 14 to 20" and in kidnapping "committed in Sicily between August 15 and August 20", after he barred a migrant rescue ship from docking in Italy. Reports were from League parliamentary sources. The case revolves around Salvini's refusal to allow the Open Arms ship to disembark migrants it had rescued in August. Salvini also faces another legal case, on the Mare Jonio ship operated by the NGO Mediterranea, for alleged calumny and defamation after he barred it also, League sources said. "I would do it all again," Salvini said on the two cases Friday.

