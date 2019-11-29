Lufthansa Alitalia interest only if restructured

Rome, November 29 - Lufthansa would be interested in Alitalia only if the chronically loss-making and ailing Italian airline is restored to health and restructured, a spokesman for the German airline told ANSA after talks between Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr and Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli in Rome Friday. But he said that Lufthansa was also interested in a commercial partnership. "The Italian market is very interesting for Lufthansa," the spokesman said. "But we are not interested in a stake in Alitalia in the condition it is in. "(We would be interested) only if it were restructured". "Beyond that, however, we have an interest in a commercial partnership," the spokesman said.