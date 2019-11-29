Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 17:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

 
Rome
Digital payments up 10% in Black Friday week

Digital payments up 10% in Black Friday week

 
Rome
300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

 
Milan
Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

 
Rome
300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

 
Milan
Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

 
Arezzo
Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death

Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death

 
Arezzo
++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++

++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++

 
Naples
Soccer: De Laurentiis meets Napoli players for 1 hr

Soccer: De Laurentiis meets Napoli players for 1 hr

 
Piacenza
3 teachers arrested inc nun for mistreating kids

3 teachers arrested inc nun for mistreating kids

 
Rome
42% of young Romans want to go abroad - survey

42% of young Romans want to go abroad - survey

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

Rubano sciarpa a due tifosi del Bari: arrestati due ultrà del Catania

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'incontro
Emiliano: «Lecce capitale pugliese del clima e della ricerca»

Emiliano: «Lecce capitale pugliese del clima e della ricerca»

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
Mafia, organizzarono 3 agguati per vendicare morte boss di Foggia: 4 condanne

Mafia, organizzarono 3 agguati per vendicare morte boss di Foggia: 4 condanne

 
BariIl caso
Abuso d'ufficio, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Gioia del Colle

Abuso d'ufficio, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Gioia del Colle

 
BrindisiLe novità
Aeroporto Brindisi, in arrivo nuovo de-icer. Dal 2020 voli per Kiev e Mosca

Aeroporto Brindisi, in arrivo nuovo de-icer. Dal 2020 voli per Kiev e Mosca

 
TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

 
MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

 
HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

 
BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

 

i più letti

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la tangenziale: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Bari, tra i 600 operai Bosch in sciopero: storie e disperazione. Con loro ex Om

Rome

Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

Wong distorted reality' says spokesman

Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

Rome, November 29 - The Chinese embassy spokesman in Rome on Friday tweeted on Thursday's conference at the Senate organised by nationalist Brothers of Italy and the Radical party with Hong Kong pro-democracy movement leader Joshua Wong in videolink that "Joshua Wong distorted reality, legitimising violence, and asked for the interference of foreign forces in Hong Kong's affairs. The Italian politicians who did the videoconference with him showed irresponsible conduct." Wong told the Senate on the video-link Thursday that Italy is supplying some of the means of "repression" of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. "For five months we have been living through the brutality of the police, which now uses firearms against demonstrators," he said. "Furthermore, there are also Italian firms that contribute, and supply their means, including auto vehicles. "I think a responsible country like Italy should show how much it cares for freedom and take adequate measures in this regard". Wong also said he was "disappointed by the indifference" of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who has described the protests as an internal Chinese matter, and warned Di Maio to be "careful" about the Belt &Road Initiative, or new Silk Road, which Italy has been alone in western nations in signing up to. "There are no free lunches," he said. Wong was taking part in a press conference on Hong Kong at the Senate. Joshua Wong Chi-fung, 23, is a Hong Kong student activist and politician who serves as secretary-general of pro-democracy party Demosistō. Wong was previously convenor and founder of the Hong Kong student activist group Scholarism. Wong first rose to international prominence during the 2014 Hong Kong protests, and his pivotal role in the Umbrella Movement resulted in his inclusion in TIME magazine's Most Influential Teens of 2014 and nomination for its 2014 Person of the Year;he was further called one of the "world's greatest leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2015, and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. In August 2017, Wong and two other pro-democracy activists were convicted and jailed for their roles in the occupation of Civic Square at the incipient stage of the 2014 Occupy Central protests; in January 2018, Wong was convicted and jailed again for failing to comply with a court order for clearance of the Mong Kok protest site during the Hong Kong protests in 2014. He also played a major role in persuading US politicians to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act during the 2019 Hong Kong protests. Wong was disqualified by the Hong Kong government from running in forthcoming District Council elections.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati