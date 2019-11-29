300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

Rome, November 29 - Some 300,000 people turned out for the latest Fridays For Future climate-crisis rallies across Italy on Friday, organisers said. "In the end, despite the rain, more than 300,000 people went to piazzas today, all over Italy in 110 cities large ad small," they said. "The peaks were hit in Rome (30,000 people went to Piazza del Popolo), and Milan with 25,000 people, Turin and Naples with 10,000 people and very many other cities". The Fridays Fir Future movement was started by teen Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to urge action on the climate crisis. Today's date for the fourth such global event was chosen because two reasons. First, the annual UN climate conference, COP25, opens next Monday in Madrid. Second, today is Black Friday, the red-letter day for discount shopping.