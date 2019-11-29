Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

Milan, November 29 - A girl who was taken to Syria by her father over two years ago on Friday re-embraced her mother in a Milan courtroom after what police called a "complex" operation involving cooperation between various forces. On at least two occasions the father, a Syrian, promised to return with the girl, who was nine when she was taken to Syria, but failed to do so. He was brought back by police officers who followed him into the courtroom on Friday. The girl was taken away from her mother, an Italian, in August 2017.