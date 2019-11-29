Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 17:28

Rome
Italian MPs 'irresponsible' with Wong - China embassy

Rome
Digital payments up 10% in Black Friday week

Rome
300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

Milan
Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

Rome
300,000 turn out for Fridays For Future in Italy

Milan
Girl taken to Syria 2 yrs ago re-embraces mum

Arezzo
Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death

Arezzo
++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++

Naples
Soccer: De Laurentiis meets Napoli players for 1 hr

Piacenza
3 teachers arrested inc nun for mistreating kids

Rome
42% of young Romans want to go abroad - survey

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

LecceL'incontro
Emiliano: «Lecce capitale pugliese del clima e della ricerca»

FoggiaLa sentenza
Mafia, organizzarono 3 agguati per vendicare morte boss di Foggia: 4 condanne

BariIl caso
Abuso d'ufficio, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Gioia del Colle

BrindisiLe novità
Aeroporto Brindisi, in arrivo nuovo de-icer. Dal 2020 voli per Kiev e Mosca

TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Arezzo

Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death

Martina Rossi, 20, died in balcony fall fleeing pair

Arezzo, November 29 - Court officials are racing against time in a case against two alleged would-be rapists in the August 2011 death of 20-year-old Genoese student Martina Rossi who fell from a sixth-floor hotel balcony on Majorca. On Thursday the charge of murder as a consequences of another crime was timed out. An appeals court said the statute of limitations applied to the case of Arezzo men Luca Vanneschi and Alessandro Albertoni. Now prosecutors are racing to convict the pair of the alleged attempted rape, and court officials have brought the next hearing forward to February 10 next year. The rape charges will time out in 2021. The two were sentenced to six years in jail at a first-instance trial on December 14 last. The trial was initially scheduled to resume on September 20, 2020.

