Soccer: De Laurentiis meets Napoli players for 1 hr

Naples, November 29 - Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis met his players for an hour at their training camp on Friday, and left without making statements. The players trained for Sunday's game with Bologna at the San Paolo. The president and the players are seeking to overcome a rift in which legal action was taken after their broke an enforced 'ritiro' extended training camp after a run of poor results. Some of the pressure on the team and coach Carlo Ancelotti was eased by a fine performance in drawing 1-1 at Liverpool in a Champions League match Wednesday that left them only needing a home draw with Genk to qualify for the knock-out stage of Europe's premier club competition. Napoli, who finished runners up to Juve in the last two seasons, are lying seventh in Serie A, 15 points behind the Bianconeri who are going for their ninth straight scudetto.