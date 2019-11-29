++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++
Arezzo
29 Novembre 2019
Arezzo, November 29 - Court officials are racing against time in a case against two alleged would-be rapists in the August 2011 death of 20-year-old Genoese student Martina Rossi who fell from a sixth-floor hotel balcony on Majorca.
