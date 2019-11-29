3 teachers arrested inc nun for mistreating kids

++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++
Piacenza
29 Novembre 2019
Piacenza, November 29 - Three teachers at a nursery school in Piacenza including a nun were arrested for mistreating children on Friday. The three were placed under house arrest. The probe used hidden cameras to detail the mistreatment.
