42% of young Romans want to go abroad - survey

Rome, November 29 - Some 41.7% of Romans between the ages of 18 and 35 want to go abroad to live and work, according to a survey out Friday. They are keen to move abroad "to improve their working conditions and prospects", said the survey from the Istituto Demoskopika research centre commissioned by Rome city council's youth policy department. A third of the under-35s still live with their families, the survey also found. Quality of life for young people in the Italian capital is "barely more than sufficient", the report said. Youth Policy Councillor Danele Frongia said the report would help the council "identify the action needed to favour the insertion of young people into society and the economy and boost their development". photo: Rome university students' protest at Colosseum