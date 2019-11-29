Autonomy framework law to cabinet Mon - Boccia

Rome, November 29 - A framework law on granting more autonomy to three northern Italian regions will be put to cabinet Monday after an agreement at the State-Regions conference on Thursday evening, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Friday. "I'm ever more convinced of how right the path mapped out yesterday is," he said. The conference reportedly agreed that greater autonomy for Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna would not penalise other regions and widen Italy's north-south gap. Previously, many southern regions and several politicians had voiced concern the move would widen disparities and create second-class regions. But the conference issued assurances for other regions and said they, too, would be given access to greater autonomy if they wanted it.