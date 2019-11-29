Robot finds migrant shipwreck

Lampedusa, November 29 - A robot diver operated by the coast guard on Friday found a migrant boat that sank a mile off Lampedusa in Sicily on Saturday, and from which nearly 150 people were saved. The robot found that there were bodies in the wreck, but poor visibility prevented operators from establishing how many. The boat is lying at around 40 metres down. The screams of children and heartbreaking cries for help can be heard in a Coast Guard video of the rescue operation on Saturday of men and women trying not to drown after their boat sank about a mile from Lampedusa's Isola dei Conigli. The Coast Guard released some parts of the moments just after the boat sank and the desperate attempts by the Coast Guard to rescue all of those at sea, starting from the children. The soldiers can be seen breathing a sigh of relief with every person pulled onboard. Some 149 people were saved, including an infant and a visually impaired individual. About 15 people were believed to be missing still.