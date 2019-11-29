Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 15:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Arezzo
++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++

++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++

 
Naples
Soccer: De Laurentiis meets Napoli players for 1 hr

Soccer: De Laurentiis meets Napoli players for 1 hr

 
Piacenza
3 teachers arrested inc nun for mistreating kids

3 teachers arrested inc nun for mistreating kids

 
Rome
42% of young Romans want to go abroad - survey

42% of young Romans want to go abroad - survey

 
Rome
Autonomy framework law to cabinet Mon - Boccia

Autonomy framework law to cabinet Mon - Boccia

 
Brussels
Italy penultimate for popularity of euro

Italy penultimate for popularity of euro

 
Rome
Man arrested in Nazi party probe

Man arrested in Nazi party probe

 
Lampedusa
Robot finds migrant shipwreck

Robot finds migrant shipwreck

 
Rome
GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

 
Rome
'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

 
Rome
Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

Rubano sciarpa a due tifosi del Bari: arrestati due ultrà del Catania

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Abuso d'ufficio, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Gioia del Colle

Abuso d'ufficio, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Gioia del Colle

 
BrindisiLe novità
Aeroporto Brindisi, in arrivo nuovo de-icer. Dal 2020 voli per Kiev e Mosca

Aeroporto Brindisi, in arrivo nuovo de-icer. Dal 2020 voli per Kiev e Mosca

 
LecceI nomi
Lecce, Euridice 2019: tra i premiati Sangiorgi, Emma ed Helen Mirren

Lecce, Euridice 2019: tra i premiati Sangiorgi, Emma ed Helen Mirren

 
TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

 
FoggiaL'aggressione
Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

 
MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

 
HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

 
BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

 

i più letti

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la tangenziale: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Bari, tra i 600 operai Bosch in sciopero: storie e disperazione. Con loro ex Om

Lampedusa

Robot finds migrant shipwreck

Bodies spotted but poor visibility prevents counting

Robot finds migrant shipwreck

Lampedusa, November 29 - A robot diver operated by the coast guard on Friday found a migrant boat that sank a mile off Lampedusa in Sicily on Saturday, and from which nearly 150 people were saved. The robot found that there were bodies in the wreck, but poor visibility prevented operators from establishing how many. The boat is lying at around 40 metres down. The screams of children and heartbreaking cries for help can be heard in a Coast Guard video of the rescue operation on Saturday of men and women trying not to drown after their boat sank about a mile from Lampedusa's Isola dei Conigli. The Coast Guard released some parts of the moments just after the boat sank and the desperate attempts by the Coast Guard to rescue all of those at sea, starting from the children. The soldiers can be seen breathing a sigh of relief with every person pulled onboard. Some 149 people were saved, including an infant and a visually impaired individual. About 15 people were believed to be missing still.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati