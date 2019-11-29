Italy penultimate for popularity of euro

++ Race agst time in Majorca attempted rape death ++
Brussels
29 Novembre 2019
Brussels, November 29 - Italy is penultimate for the popularity of euro in the eurozone, ahead of only Lithuania, Eurobarometer said Friday. Only 55% of Italians think the euro is positive for the country, two percent down on a year ago and the same as Cyprus. Only Lithuania had a worse result, 49%. The eurozone average was 65%.
