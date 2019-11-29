Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 13:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

 
Rome
'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

 
Rome
Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

 
Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

 
Chieti
Man kills wife after row

Man kills wife after row

 
Terni
A.Mittal: Won't sign with redundancies - union

A.Mittal: Won't sign with redundancies - union

 
Rome
No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

 
Reggio Calabria
Cops bust 'Ndrangheta clan

Cops bust 'Ndrangheta clan

 
Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

 
Rome
Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

 
Ivrea
Showgirl Chiabotto files 'save suicide' suit on debts

Showgirl Chiabotto files 'save suicide' suit on debts

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

Rubano sciarpa a due tifosi del Bari: arrestati due ultrà del Catania

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

 
BariIl provvedimento
Altamura, sequestrata l'ex discarica Tradeco: l'operazione dei cc

Altamura, sequestrata l'ex discarica Tradeco: l'operazione dei cc

 
FoggiaL'aggressione
Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

 
BrindisiComunali 2020
Ceglie Messapica: Palmisano è il primo candidato sindaco

Ceglie Messapica: Palmisano è il primo candidato sindaco

 
MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

 
HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

 
LecceAmbiente
Rifiuti, Pellegrino dice no all'impianto di compost a Lecce

Rifiuti, Pellegrino dice no all'impianto di compost a Lecce

 
BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

 

i più letti

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la tangenziale: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Bari, tra i 600 operai Bosch in sciopero: storie e disperazione. Con loro ex Om

Rome

'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

It weakens efforts to ease pain, pontiff

'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

Rome, November 29 - Pope Francis on Friday said sentences recognizing a disabled or elderly person's "right to die" or not to seek treatment have no legal grounds. The pontiff said sentences "that on the theme of the right to life are sometimes issued by tribunals in Italy and in many democratic systems" state that "the main interest of a disabled or elderly person is to die or not get treatment", inventing a "right to die" that has no legal grounds, "thus weakening efforts to ease pain and abandoning to their own devices people who are about to conclude their existence". The pope made the statements during a hearing with members of the research center Centro Studi "Rosario Livatino", a magistrate slain by the mafia in 1990, "for whom the diocesan beatification process has concluded positively", the pope said. At the hearing, which took place during the national congress on the theme "Magistrature in crisis. Paths to find justice again", the pontiff said Livatino "continues to be an example", especially for judges, who have "a difficult and complex job". Francis has often reiterated the Catholic Church's dogma about the 'holiness' of human life. The pope Pope Francis spoke out in June amid a row about the death of a 17-year-old girl in the Netherlands who suffered mental health problems after being raped as a child. The story of Noa Pothoven was initially reported as being a case of legal euthanasia - although it was subsequently clarified she had not received government permission to end her life. "Euthanasia and assisted suicide are a defeat for all," the pope said via Twitter. "We are called never to abandon those who are suffering, never giving up but caring and loving to restore hope". Dutch sources said Pothoven had not been euthanised but had died after refusing food and drink. "This is not a case of euthanasia," they said. The Declaration on Euthanasia is the Church's official document on the topic of euthanasia, a statement that was issued by the Sacred Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1980. Catholic teaching condemns euthanasia as a "crime against life" and a "crime against God". The teaching of the Catholic Church on euthanasia rests on several core principles of Catholic ethics, including the sanctity of human life, the dignity of the human person, concomitant human rights, due proportionality in casuistic remedies, the inevitability of death, and the importance of charity. It has been argued that these are relatively recent positions, but whatever the position of individual Catholics, the Roman Catholic Church's viewpoint is unequivocal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati