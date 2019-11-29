GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

Rome, November 29 - Italian gross domestic product rose 0.1 in the third quarter of this year over the previous quarter, ISTAT said Friday. Year-on-year growth was 0.3%, the stats agency said. The 'acquired' growth for 2019 is 0.2%, ISTAT said. This will be the figure at the end of the year if the final quarter is flat, the agency said. "There has been a substantial stagnant phase lasting almost two years," the statistics agency said. "Since 2018 GDP has hovered around zero, withe parenthesis of the technical recession between the second and third quarter of last year," it said. ISTAT added that household spending was "improving". But it said that investments were down. The government says the 2020 budget bill will boost growth and investments, especially in the green economy.