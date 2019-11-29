Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Rome, November 29 - The Ukrainian girlfriend of a Roman personal trainer whose murder sparked concern over lawlessness in the Italian capital last month has been placed under investigation in a drugs probe, sources said Friday. Anastasia Kylemnyk, the 25-year-old girlfriend of 24-year-old Luca Sacchi, initially told police she had been attacked with a baseball bat and Sacchi was shot in the head after trying to defend her near a Roman pub. But police subsequently found a large amount of money in her backpack. Police said Friday they found 70,000 euros in her backpack. They said it was intended to be sued to buy 15 kilogrammes of drugs. "She had a central role in the drugs deal," said the preliminary investigations judge. Prosecutors said there was "no evidence" that Sacchi knew about the drugs deal. Investigators say the murder was a consequence of the deal going wrong, but the exact dynamic is still not known. Prosecutors served five detention warrants in the case on Friday including one for Kylemnyk who must now report to a Carabinieri barracks every day. Her home in the capital, where she lives with her parents, was searched. A 24-year-old man was among the five served detention warrants. Two people have been charged with killing Sacchi, who was shot on the night of October 23. Investigators are trying to reconstruct the roles played by the people at the scene of the crime that evening on Via Franco Bartoloni, starting from Giovanni Princi, a man with a criminal record who was Sacchi's friend. Princi seems to have been in contact with a network of drug pushers that included Valerio Del Grosso and Paolo Pirino, who are accused of being accomplices to murder. Del Grosso is said to have pulled the trigger, shooting Sacchi in the head.