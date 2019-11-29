Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 13:56

Rome
GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

Rome
'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

Rome
Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Chieti
Man kills wife after row

Terni
A.Mittal: Won't sign with redundancies - union

Rome
No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

Reggio Calabria
Cops bust 'Ndrangheta clan

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Rome
Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

Ivrea
Showgirl Chiabotto files 'save suicide' suit on debts

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

BariIl provvedimento
Altamura, sequestrata l'ex discarica Tradeco: l'operazione dei cc

FoggiaL'aggressione
Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

BrindisiComunali 2020
Ceglie Messapica: Palmisano è il primo candidato sindaco

MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

LecceAmbiente
Rifiuti, Pellegrino dice no all'impianto di compost a Lecce

BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Rome

Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Anastasia Kylemnyk's baseball bat attack claim false say cops

Rome, November 29 - The Ukrainian girlfriend of a Roman personal trainer whose murder sparked concern over lawlessness in the Italian capital last month has been placed under investigation in a drugs probe, sources said Friday. Anastasia Kylemnyk, the 25-year-old girlfriend of 24-year-old Luca Sacchi, initially told police she had been attacked with a baseball bat and Sacchi was shot in the head after trying to defend her near a Roman pub. But police subsequently found a large amount of money in her backpack. Police said Friday they found 70,000 euros in her backpack. They said it was intended to be sued to buy 15 kilogrammes of drugs. "She had a central role in the drugs deal," said the preliminary investigations judge. Prosecutors said there was "no evidence" that Sacchi knew about the drugs deal. Investigators say the murder was a consequence of the deal going wrong, but the exact dynamic is still not known. Prosecutors served five detention warrants in the case on Friday including one for Kylemnyk who must now report to a Carabinieri barracks every day. Her home in the capital, where she lives with her parents, was searched. A 24-year-old man was among the five served detention warrants. Two people have been charged with killing Sacchi, who was shot on the night of October 23. Investigators are trying to reconstruct the roles played by the people at the scene of the crime that evening on Via Franco Bartoloni, starting from Giovanni Princi, a man with a criminal record who was Sacchi's friend. Princi seems to have been in contact with a network of drug pushers that included Valerio Del Grosso and Paolo Pirino, who are accused of being accomplices to murder. Del Grosso is said to have pulled the trigger, shooting Sacchi in the head.

