Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019 | 13:57

Rome
GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

Rome
'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

Rome
Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Chieti
Man kills wife after row

Terni
A.Mittal: Won't sign with redundancies - union

Rome
No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

Reggio Calabria
Cops bust 'Ndrangheta clan

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Rome
Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

Ivrea
Showgirl Chiabotto files 'save suicide' suit on debts

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

BariIl provvedimento
Altamura, sequestrata l'ex discarica Tradeco: l'operazione dei cc

FoggiaL'aggressione
Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

BrindisiComunali 2020
Ceglie Messapica: Palmisano è il primo candidato sindaco

MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

LecceAmbiente
Rifiuti, Pellegrino dice no all'impianto di compost a Lecce

BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Moroccan man, Italian woman had a relationship

Brescia, November 29 - Two bodies were found near Brescia Friday in what police say is a possible murder-suicide. A 35-year-old man of Moroccan origin was found hanging in a public park at Azzano Mella, and a 46-year-old Italian woman was found dead in the countryside outside the Brescia-area town. The man allegedly told a woman friend on Facebook that he wanted to kill the woman. The two were said to be in a relationship. "There is the hypothesis of murder-suicide", police said. "But investigations are still ongoing". Police have ordered autopsies to be performed on the bodies. The pair were resident at Brandico, a short distance from where the bodies were found.

