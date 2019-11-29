2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Brescia, November 29 - Two bodies were found near Brescia Friday in what police say is a possible murder-suicide. A 35-year-old man of Moroccan origin was found hanging in a public park at Azzano Mella, and a 46-year-old Italian woman was found dead in the countryside outside the Brescia-area town. The man allegedly told a woman friend on Facebook that he wanted to kill the woman. The two were said to be in a relationship. "There is the hypothesis of murder-suicide", police said. "But investigations are still ongoing". Police have ordered autopsies to be performed on the bodies. The pair were resident at Brandico, a short distance from where the bodies were found.