Rome
GDP up 0.1% Q3 - ISTAT

Rome
'Right to die' has no legal grounds, pope says

Rome
Luca Sacchi girlfriend probed for drugs

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Chieti
Man kills wife after row

Terni
A.Mittal: Won't sign with redundancies - union

Rome
No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

Reggio Calabria
Cops bust 'Ndrangheta clan

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Rome
Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

Ivrea
Showgirl Chiabotto files 'save suicide' suit on debts

Calcio
Tifoso del Bari calcio aggredito: daspo per due ultrà del Catania

TarantoLotta alla droga
Aveva un etto di cocaina in casa: arrestato un 48enne a Taranto

BariIl provvedimento
Altamura, sequestrata l'ex discarica Tradeco: l'operazione dei cc

FoggiaL'aggressione
Lucera, calci, pugni e coltellate per una rapina da pochi spiccioli: 3 arresti

BrindisiComunali 2020
Ceglie Messapica: Palmisano è il primo candidato sindaco

MateraLa visita
Presidente della Camera Fico a Matera: «Ai Comuni va data la massima forza»

HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

LecceAmbiente
Rifiuti, Pellegrino dice no all'impianto di compost a Lecce

BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Terni

A.Mittal: Won't sign with redundancies - union

Deal must protect jobs says FIOM's Re David

Terni, November 29 - The FIOM CGIL engineering union said Friday it would not sign any deal with ArcelorMittal that contained the 5,000 redundancies the Franco-Indian group wants to make in the former ILVA steel group. Indeed, FIOM CGIL head Francesca Re David said her union would not accept any lay-offs at all. The government is trying to persuade ArcelorMittal to reverse a decision to pull out of a deal to take over the former ILVA group including its Taranto plant, the largest in Europe. Lawyers for the ex ILVA commissioners and AreclroMittal said earlier this week they saw the basis for a possible new accord. But this would inevitably include some amount of redundancies. Lawyers representing ArcelorMittal and the commissioners of the former ILVA steel group said Wednesday that the basis exists for negotiations that could prevent the former pulling out of a deal to take over the latter. "There is the basis for negotiations that can lead to an agreement," said Enrico Castellani, representing the commissioners, and Ferdinando Emanuele, representing ArcelorMittal. They were speaking after a Milan court adjourned a hearing in a legal challenge against the French-Indian group's move to rescind the contract to take over the former ILVA group and its troubled Taranto plant. The move rocked the government and Premier Giuseppe Conte vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout, saying the company was breaching a contract. At the weekend he announced fresh talks and said they would take several weeks. Conte also said the government was "ready for public involvement". Last week ArcelorMittal suspended the procedure to turn off the altoforno 2 furnace at the Taranto plant, pending a ruling in Milan about whether the French-Indian multinational's withdrawal plan is legal. On Wednesday ArcelorMittal Italia CEO Lucia Morselli guaranteed "productive continuity" until December 20.

