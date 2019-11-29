No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

Rome, November 29 - The number of people in employment increased by 46,000 (0.2%) in October compared to September, national statistics institute Istat reported on Friday. The number of people in employment increased by 217,000 (0.9%) on an annual basis, the institute said. The employment rate rose to 59.2% in October, Istat reported Friday. The employment rate is "swinging", the bureau said, peaking in October to the same level registered four months before, with an increase compared to September mainly due to the rising number of self-employed workers (38,000). Employees with open-ended contracts remained "substantially stable", according to Istat. Meanwhile the unemployment rate dropped to 9.7% in October, down 0.2% from the previous month, according to data released on Friday. People looking for a job went down 1.7% (44,000) in October. The number of unemployed workers decreased by 269,000 on an annual basis (-9.7%), Istat said. Unemployment went down among male workers (-3.9%, or 52,000 workers) while registering a slight increase among women (+0.7%, 8,000 people), affecting all age groups with the exception of workers over 50.