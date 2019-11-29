Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

Rome, November 29 - Italian inflation rose to 0.4% in November, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Friday. The stats agency said it was a "slight rise". The annual gain of 0.4% came after an annual gain of 0.2% in October, ISTAT said. On a monthly basis, there was no change. The result, ISTAT said, "does not change the picture of weakness that has for some time marked the dynamics of consumer prices". The prices of energy products remained on a downward trend, down 4.6%. ISTAT said Italy was heading for a halving of inflation this year with a forecast of 0.6% inflation for 2019 compared to 1.2% in 2018. The inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods showed a 1.1% annual gain in November compared to 0.5% in October. This was the first time since March 2019 that the gain had been over 1%, and was more than double the overall inflation rate, the stats agency said.