Rome
No. of people in employment up 46,000 in October

Reggio Calabria
Cops bust 'Ndrangheta clan

Brescia
2 dead near Brescia in possible murder-suicide

Rome
Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

Ivrea
Showgirl Chiabotto files 'save suicide' suit on debts

Arezzo
2 would-be rapists timed out in Majorca death of woman

Accra
Govt programme will map out priorities - Conte

Senigallia
5-a-side coach who attacked woman ref gets 3-yr ban

Rome
Salvini accuses Conte of attacking Italians over ESM

Accra
Govt programme will map out priorities - Conte

Rome
Italy fragile, project needed says Renzo Piano

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Trasformare rabbia in motivazione»

HomeLa cerimonia
A Liliana Segre la laurea honoris causa dall'Università di Basilicata

LecceAmbiente
Rifiuti, Pellegrino dice no all'impianto di compost a Lecce

PhotoNewsLa manifestazione
FridaysForFuture, in corteo a Bari 3mila studenti per dire stop all'inquinamento

Tarantosciopero Usb
Mittal, sciopero Usb: sit in e corteo attivisti ambientalisti

Mittal, sit in e corteo di ambientalisti: «Non entrate, ci stanno ammazzando»
HomeIl cenone
Festività di Natale, Coldiretti: «ogni famiglia spenderà 140 euro»

BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, terreni, appartamenti e autorimesse: gdf sequestra beni per 1 mln di euro

FoggiaIN un supermercato
Torremaggiore, scarto di parmigiano venduto come Reggiano dop: sequestri e denunce

BrindisiUn 26enne
Fasano, la compagna vuole lasciarlo lui la rinchiude in un b&b e la picchia: in manette

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari, travolto da auto mentre attraversa la Statale 16: morto 36enne

Foggia, vagava in strada in cerca di un tetto: ragazzino abbandonato 'salvato' dalla polizia

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Bari, Bosch annuncia 600 esuberi: sciopero nella culla del common rail

Rome

Inflation rises to 0.4% in November

2019 rate set to end on 0.6%, half 2018's 1.2%

Rome, November 29 - Italian inflation rose to 0.4% in November, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Friday. The stats agency said it was a "slight rise". The annual gain of 0.4% came after an annual gain of 0.2% in October, ISTAT said. On a monthly basis, there was no change. The result, ISTAT said, "does not change the picture of weakness that has for some time marked the dynamics of consumer prices". The prices of energy products remained on a downward trend, down 4.6%. ISTAT said Italy was heading for a halving of inflation this year with a forecast of 0.6% inflation for 2019 compared to 1.2% in 2018. The inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods showed a 1.1% annual gain in November compared to 0.5% in October. This was the first time since March 2019 that the gain had been over 1%, and was more than double the overall inflation rate, the stats agency said.

