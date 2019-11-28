2 would-be rapists timed out in Majorca death of woman

Arezzo, November 28 - Two alleged would-be rapists on Thursday were timed out in the August 2011 death of 20-year-old Italian student Martina Rossi who fell from a sixth-floor hotel balcony on Majorca. An appeal court said the statute of limitations applied to the case of Arezzo men Luca Vanneschi and Alessandro Albertoni. The two were sentenced to six years in jail at a first-instance trial on December 14 last. A trial will resume on September 20, 2020.