5-a-side coach who attacked woman ref gets 3-yr ban

Senigallia, November 28 - An Italian 5-a-side coach who attacked a woman referee during a game at Senigallia in Marche Sunday got a three-year ban on Thursday. The coach of Virtus Team Fabriano's under-17 side grabbed the ref by the throat in a match against Senigallia Calcio. In order to calm the man down, managers, players and parents of the Senigallia team intervened, and then the Carabinieri. The ref went to the ER and was given a prognosis of seven days to get better. The coach, who has since apologised and quit, was also fined 1,000 euros.