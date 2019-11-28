Govt programme will map out priorities - Conte

Accra, November 28 - A new government programme will soon map out priorities for action, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on a visit to Ghana on Thursday. "We will start from the (existing) 29 programme points to create a list of priorities, with scheduling, urging the four forces that support the government to define priorities," he said, referring to the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the Democratic Party (PD), Free and Equal (LeU) and Italia Viva (IV). "It's a government action focused on offering answers, we have the possibility of focusing on reforms with a wider scope". Conte went on to say that a probe into Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi's funding foundation Open would not affect the government's fate, and said that the government was working towards a "just" duration of trials in its criminal reform bill. Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti welcomed Conte's statement on the government priorities, saying all the government parties, but especially the M5S and PD, had to restart from a "shared vision of the future".